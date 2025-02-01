Left Menu

PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana: A Step Towards Agricultural Revitalization

The Union government unveils the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, targeting improved agricultural conditions in 100 low-productivity districts. Announced in the 2025 Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme aims to boost rural prosperity through the convergence of existing initiatives and specialized interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:44 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: SansadTV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has launched the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a strategic plan designed to enhance agricultural conditions in 100 districts noted for low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and limited credit access. The scheme, introduced in the 2025 Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is a collaborative effort with state governments aimed at fostering rural prosperity by integrating current agricultural schemes and implementing specialized initiatives.

According to the Finance Minister, the program draws inspiration from the successful Aspirational Districts Program. Aimed at supporting farmers in less developed regions, this national drive will focus on better farming techniques, crop diversity, post-harvest storage, improved irrigation, and enhanced credit accessibility, potentially impacting 1.7 crore farmers by increasing incomes and sustainability.

Moreover, the government announced the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program, in partnership with states, addressing underemployment in agriculture through upskilling, investment, and technology advancement. This initiative aims to generate rural employment, mitigating the need for urban migration, and particularly aiding women, young, marginal farmers, and rural youth, thus ensuring economic stability and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

