India Opens Doors Wider: Insurance FDI Limit Soars to 100%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced boosting FDI limits in the insurance sector from 74% to 100%, aiming to enhance foreign investment under specific conditions. Proposed amendments to key insurance acts will aid in achieving 'Insurance for All' by 2047, while addressing fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech revealed the decision to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 74% to a full 100%, subject to specific restrictions. This initiative is designed to attract greater foreign involvement on the condition that the entire premium investment remains within India. Current regulations and conditions surrounding foreign investments will undergo simplification and review.

Earlier proposals suggested by the central government had hinted at this change, intending to revise the FDI cap in insurance, and facilitating insurers to venture into various classes of insurance businesses. Public comments were solicited on envisaged amendments to the Insurance Act of 1938, among other laws governing the sector.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) stands committed to the 'Insurance for All by 2047' agenda, given a large segment of India's population remains uninsured. The FDI boost is poised to fortify this mission, addressing the significant fiscal strain of uninsured citizens and assets on public coffers. Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation outlines strategic fiscal directions amid India's ambitions for economic growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

