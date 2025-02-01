Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Regional Connectivity and Agriculture

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the 2025-26 Union Budget, introducing the Modified UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity, developing helipads, smaller airports, and greenfield airports in Bihar. The budget also announces a significant agricultural boost for Bihar’s Western Kosi Canal project, aiming to benefit over 50,000 hectares of farmland.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
During the presentation of the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans for a Modified UDAN scheme. This initiative aims to significantly bolster regional connectivity by introducing 120 new destinations, projected to bring in an additional 4 crore passengers within the next decade.

The scheme focuses on developing helipads and smaller airports in remote and hilly regions, including aspirational and northeastern districts. As a part of this strategy, the Minister highlighted efforts to facilitate new greenfield airports in Bihar, aiming to meet the state's growing aviation demands and supplementing the existing Patna airport facilities along with the development of a brownfield airport in Bihta.

In a notable agriculture-focused announcement, the Finance Minister also pledged financial support for the Western Kosi Canal Extension, Renovation, and Modernization project in Mithalanchal, Bihar. This move is expected to benefit farmers across more than 50,000 hectares of farmland, aligning with the government's commitment to supporting agricultural development and efficient water management.

