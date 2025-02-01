Union Government's Ambitious Plans for Bihar in FY26 Budget

The Union government has unveiled ambitious plans for Bihar as part of the FY26 Budget. Announced on Saturday, these plans include the creation of a makhana board, the establishment of a greenfield airport, and financial backing for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed several other initiatives aimed at fostering growth in the state. A National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be established, along with expanded infrastructure at IIT Patna. These projects aim to boost food processing activities and create opportunities for youth.

In addition to the new greenfield airports, existing facilities at Patna and Bihta airports will undergo capacity expansion. With elections on the horizon, these measures reflect the government's commitment to developing Bihar and supporting its residents through various economic and infrastructural initiatives.

