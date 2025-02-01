India Bets Big on Tourism, Tax Relief: A New Dawn in Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday an ambitious plan to revitalize India's tourism sector by focusing on the development of 50 leading tourist sites in collaboration with the states. This initiative, revealed during her Union Budget speech for 2025-26, aims to work in a challenge mode partnership with state governments.

Key infrastructure land is expected to be provided by states, according to Sitharaman's budget presentation in the Lok Sabha. In an effort to significantly boost the tourism sector, she also introduced plans to extend Mudra loans to homestays, a move intended to make travel more affordable and stimulate local economies.

Highlighting India's rich heritage and cultural sites, Sitharaman emphasized their potential to drive economic growth. Furthermore, she stated that hotels in these select locations would be incorporated into the infrastructure Harmonised Master List (HML). With previous budget emphasis continuing on spiritually significant locations, the focus now includes sites linked to Lord Buddha, as well as promoting medical tourism in collaboration with the private sector, advanced by streamlined visa processes.

In her speech, the finance minister also provided much-needed relief to the middle class by announcing no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. This threshold rises to Rs 12.75 lakh for those with salaried income, adjusted for a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. The reform aims to simplify the income tax regime, presenting a particular advantage to middle-income citizens.

A caveat exists, however: full exemption is contingent upon diversifying tax relief claims under provisions like the Rs 1.5 lakh section 80CCC exemption and interest on home loans. Sitharaman clarified, "To taxpayers, up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (excluding special rate incomes like capital gains), a tax rebate is provided with rate reductions, ensuring no tax is payable."

