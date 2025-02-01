Left Menu

Modi Government's Visionary Blueprint: Union Budget 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a reflection of the Modi government's vision for a developed India, highlighting the focus on the middle class with tax exemptions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented reforms aimed at innovation, health, and self-reliance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the Union Budget 2025 as a strategic plan representing the Modi government's aspirations to establish a developed nation. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always prioritizes the well-being of the middle class.

The budget, according to Shah, is inclusive, addressing sectors from agriculture to technology. It outlines a path for a self-reliant India, offering significant measures like zero income tax for annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Shah conveyed his congratulations to the beneficiaries and used the hashtag 'ViksitBharatBudget2025' in his social media post.

Sitharaman, delivering her eighth consecutive Budget in Lok Sabha, introduced reforms like raising FDI limits in insurance, streamlining tax laws, and reducing intermediary duties, focusing on fostering economic innovation and supporting social welfare initiatives.

