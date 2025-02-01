Left Menu

Bihar Applauds Union Budget 2025-26 for Economic Growth Boost

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praises the Union Budget 2025-26, highlighting its positive impact on the state's development. He thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and mentions key initiatives like a 'Makhana board' and proposed greenfield airports to enhance economic growth and flight connectivity in Bihar.

Patna | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:46 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday, describing it as “positive” and a catalyst for the state’s development.

Kumar, representing the JD(U) within the BJP-led NDA, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their roles in formulating the budget.

The Chief Minister emphasized the introduction of a 'Makhana board' as a significant advancement for foxnut cultivation in the state. Furthermore, he highlighted the budget's proposal for greenfield airports, which promises to enhance flight connectivity and bolster Bihar's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

