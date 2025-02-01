Bihar Applauds Union Budget 2025-26 for Economic Growth Boost

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday, describing it as “positive” and a catalyst for the state’s development.

Kumar, representing the JD(U) within the BJP-led NDA, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their roles in formulating the budget.

The Chief Minister emphasized the introduction of a 'Makhana board' as a significant advancement for foxnut cultivation in the state. Furthermore, he highlighted the budget's proposal for greenfield airports, which promises to enhance flight connectivity and bolster Bihar's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)