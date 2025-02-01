Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Game Changer for Infrastructure and Governance

The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to drive economic growth across sectors with a focus on taxation, infrastructure, and governance. Key measures include zero income tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, enhancing infrastructure, and a new manufacturing mission under 'Make in India'.

The Union Budget 2025-26, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has been hailed as a significant step for India's economic growth, with its comprehensive focus on crucial development areas, including taxation and urban development.

PHDCCI President Hemant Jain lauded the budget, likening it to a 'sixer on a full toss ball,' highlighting its potential to boost infrastructure and governance while ensuring sustainable development across the nation.

Aimed at bolstering consumer spending, the budget proposes zero income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh and outlines a new manufacturing mission under 'Make in India,' with substantial investments set aside for solar PV cells, electrolysers, and grid-scale batteries.

