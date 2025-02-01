OfBusiness Expands Horizons with New Steel Ventures and Global Reach

In a significant expansion move, OfBusiness, India's leading B2B commerce platform, is set to infuse Rs. 3000 crores into its steel business over the next three years. The company has been fostering connections across metals, chemicals, agri-products, and apparel industries, serving notable entities like L&T and Adani.

This growth strategy involves engaging over 4000 transporters to deliver materials both locally and internationally. OfBusiness boasts a track record of facilitating 170,000 consignments in 26 states and 7 union territories, providing a major boost to India's logistics sector while creating substantial employment opportunities.

With its advanced AI-enabled platform aiding in real-time delivery tracking and government tender processing, OfBusiness is also paving a new path for SMEs. Meanwhile, its financial service arm, Oxyzo, continues to offer vital working capital to over 2 million SMEs, underpinning the company's broader vision for inclusive growth.

