Left Menu

OfBusiness Expands Horizons with New Steel Ventures and Global Reach

OfBusiness, India's premier B2B commerce platform, is revolutionizing trade by expanding its steel ventures and leveraging AI-driven technology. With plans to invest Rs. 3000 crores in its steel business and extensive global transportation coverage, it's set to bolster both local and international market partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:38 IST
OfBusiness Expands Horizons with New Steel Ventures and Global Reach
OfBusiness Connecting India for SMEs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion move, OfBusiness, India's leading B2B commerce platform, is set to infuse Rs. 3000 crores into its steel business over the next three years. The company has been fostering connections across metals, chemicals, agri-products, and apparel industries, serving notable entities like L&T and Adani.

This growth strategy involves engaging over 4000 transporters to deliver materials both locally and internationally. OfBusiness boasts a track record of facilitating 170,000 consignments in 26 states and 7 union territories, providing a major boost to India's logistics sector while creating substantial employment opportunities.

With its advanced AI-enabled platform aiding in real-time delivery tracking and government tender processing, OfBusiness is also paving a new path for SMEs. Meanwhile, its financial service arm, Oxyzo, continues to offer vital working capital to over 2 million SMEs, underpinning the company's broader vision for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025