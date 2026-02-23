Left Menu

Kerala's Maritime Sector to Soar with Rs 2,000 Crore Logistics Master Plan

The Kerala government has signed agreements with three central public sector companies to implement a Rs 2,000 crore logistics master plan at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. This initiative, involving IOCL, CONCOR, and CWC, aims to transform the port into a major economic hub while keeping key infrastructure under public control.

The Kerala government has embarked on a game-changing venture, signing memoranda of understanding with three central public sector companies to deploy a massive Rs 2,000 crore logistics master plan at Vizhinjam International Seaport. The announcement came during a ceremony overseen by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Legislative Assembly Building.

This strategic initiative aims to transform Vizhinjam into an economic powerhouse, reshaping the state's maritime sector. Despite the port's operation on a Public-Private Partnership model, the critical infrastructure will remain under public sector control, ensuring fair pricing and national interest protection.

The investments are detailed across three sectors, with IOCL's Rs 700 crore bunkering facilities, CONCOR's Rs 600 crore rail-linked infrastructure, and CWC's Rs 700 crore multimodal logistics park. The endeavor promises enhanced cargo handling and establishes Vizhinjam as a pivotal energy hub in the Indian Ocean.

