Kerala's Waterway Transformation: A New Era for Tourism and Logistics

In a landmark move, Kerala will soon inaugurate the first phase of the Akkulam-Chettuva Water Way, central to the state's ambitious West Coast Canal Renovation initiative. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ceremony at Chilakoor Beach Park, marking a significant stride in Kerala's inland waterways development.

The Water Way, stretching across 280 kilometers, is expected to revolutionize the state's logistics and tourism sectors. Key highlights of the project include the introduction of an electric boat, offering a 'Light and Sound Show' in Varkala, celebrating the legacy of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Overseen by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited and Cochin International Airport Limited, the sweeping project involves dredging and beautifying canals, constructing bridges and jetties, and enhancing connectivity through infrastructure upgrades. An estimated Rs 280 crore of the Rs 325 crore budget has been deployed, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)