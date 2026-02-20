Left Menu

Kerala's Waterway Transformation: A New Era for Tourism and Logistics

Kerala is set to launch the first phase of the Akkulam-Chettuva Water Way, a critical part of the state's West Coast Canal Renovation project. Spanning 280 km, the initiative aims to enhance inland navigation, tourism, and logistics. This project, developed by KWIL and CIAL, includes electric boat tours and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:46 IST
Kerala's Waterway Transformation: A New Era for Tourism and Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Kerala will soon inaugurate the first phase of the Akkulam-Chettuva Water Way, central to the state's ambitious West Coast Canal Renovation initiative. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ceremony at Chilakoor Beach Park, marking a significant stride in Kerala's inland waterways development.

The Water Way, stretching across 280 kilometers, is expected to revolutionize the state's logistics and tourism sectors. Key highlights of the project include the introduction of an electric boat, offering a 'Light and Sound Show' in Varkala, celebrating the legacy of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Overseen by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited and Cochin International Airport Limited, the sweeping project involves dredging and beautifying canals, constructing bridges and jetties, and enhancing connectivity through infrastructure upgrades. An estimated Rs 280 crore of the Rs 325 crore budget has been deployed, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

 India
2
RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

 India
3
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral Authority

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral ...

 Global
4
Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026