Left Menu

India's Export Promotion Mission: Boosting Outbound Shipments

The government has introduced an Export Promotion Mission with a budget of Rs 2,250 crore. Managed by the ministries of commerce, MSME, and finance, it provides export credit and cross-border support for MSMEs. A digital infrastructure platform, BharatTradeNet, will streamline trade processes, aiming to improve the international trade ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:17 IST
India's Export Promotion Mission: Boosting Outbound Shipments
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the establishment of an Export Promotion Mission on Saturday, allocating Rs 2,250 crore to bolster the nation's outbound shipments. The mission will be a collaborative effort among the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries.

Key features of the mission include facilitating easy access to export credit and cross-border factoring support, particularly aiding MSMEs in overcoming non-tariff barriers abroad, as outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In tandem, the government will launch a digital framework, 'BharatTradeNet' (BTN), a unified platform for trade documentation. This initiative aims to enhance India's trade ecosystem by digitizing processes and integrating major stakeholders, promoting increased export opportunities for diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025