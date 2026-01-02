Government Unveils Rs 7,295-Crore Boost for Export Credit

The government has launched a substantial Rs 7,295-crore export support package designed to strengthen exporters' credit accessibility. The package, announced on Friday, features a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme coupled with a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support initiative.

Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, Ajay Bhadoo, highlighted that these strategies are targeted at resolving trade finance challenges faced by exporters. The schemes, rolled out between 2025 and 2031, are part of the broader Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission approved in November 2025.

Specifically, exporters are to receive subsidies on both pre- and post-shipment export credit, helping those from identified sectors obtain competitive rupee export credit. The precise guidelines for this scheme will be jointly released by the RBI and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

