Revamped Union Budget 2025-26: A People's Blueprint for Growth
The Union Budget 2025-26 emphasizes tax cuts for the middle class, infrastructure expansion, and a boost in artificial intelligence. Described as a 'people's budget' by Prime Minister Modi, it aims to stimulate investments, improve rural water connections, and modernize the defense sector amid global uncertainties.
- Country:
- India
The Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers considerable income tax cuts for the middle class. It outlines a comprehensive approach towards next-generation reforms aimed at bolstering a flagging economy amidst worldwide unpredictabilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the budget as a 'people's budget,' promising economic growth by putting money back into citizens' pockets. He asserts that this budget will serve as an investment catalyst and a growth multiplier, furthering development ambitions.
Significant allocations were made for infrastructure development in education with five new IITs, increasing medical seats, and an AI push. Furthermore, the defense budget saw a small rise as the government focuses on modernizing the armed forces to tackle regional security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
