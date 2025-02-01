Revamped Union Budget 2025-26: A People's Blueprint for Growth

The Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers considerable income tax cuts for the middle class. It outlines a comprehensive approach towards next-generation reforms aimed at bolstering a flagging economy amidst worldwide unpredictabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the budget as a 'people's budget,' promising economic growth by putting money back into citizens' pockets. He asserts that this budget will serve as an investment catalyst and a growth multiplier, furthering development ambitions.

Significant allocations were made for infrastructure development in education with five new IITs, increasing medical seats, and an AI push. Furthermore, the defense budget saw a small rise as the government focuses on modernizing the armed forces to tackle regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)