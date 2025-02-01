Budget 2025-26: A Boost for India's Pump Manufacturing Sector

The Indian Pump Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has expressed strong endorsement for the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as a progressive and visionary financial roadmap. This budget is expected to drive significant growth within the pump manufacturing industry.

According to Mr. K.V. Karthik, President of IPMA, the government's emphasis on enhancing agriculture, water infrastructure, and domestic industrial development is likely to create substantial opportunities for Indian pump manufacturers. The Kisan Credit increase by Rs. 2 lakh is projected to boost demand for agricultural pumps, benefiting both farmers and the industry as a whole.

The extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028 will provide enduring business prospects and promote water accessibility nationwide. Furthermore, the government's commitment to the Nuclear Power Mission with a focus on indigenization is anticipated to open new paths for Indian industries, particularly the pump manufacturing sector. IPMA is dedicated to aligning with these national goals, offering top-tier pump solutions to cater to the escalating demands in agriculture, water infrastructure, and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)