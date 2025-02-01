Left Menu

Tracking Progress: Tobacco Industry's New Weapon Against Illicit Trade

The 2025-26 Union Budget introduces a 'track and trace mechanism' to curb illegal trade in high-risk commodities like cigarettes. This initiative aims to help enforcement agencies and boost the legal industry while reducing government revenue losses and supporting domestic tobacco growers adversely affected by smuggled goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:35 IST
Tracking Progress: Tobacco Industry's New Weapon Against Illicit Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of a 'track and trace mechanism' in the 2025-26 Union Budget aims to curb the illegal trade, particularly in the cigarette sector, the tobacco industry has stated. The mechanism will aid in controlling illegal activities, boosting industry growth, and supporting tobacco growers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to enable this mechanism. It focuses on curbing tax evasion in high-risk commodities, with unique identification markings on packages that will track critical details about the goods' manufacture.

Tobacco Institute of India highlighted the severe impact of illicit cigarette trade, which constitutes one-fourth of the Indian market. The illegal trade leads to an annual revenue loss of Rs 21,000 crore and adversely affects domestic growers. The new budget measures aim to address these issues efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025