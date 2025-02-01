Union Budget 2025-26: A Boon for India's Middle Class and MSMEs

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and CII Telangana have applauded the Union Budget 2025-26, labeling it as a forward-thinking initiative.

Sai D Prasad of CII Telangana emphasized that the budget is poised to propel India's economic growth by alleviating the middle-class tax burden and boosting consumption. It also targets increased investment in urban infrastructure.

Suresh Kumar Singhal from FTCCI pointed out that the budget is ultimately beneficial for industries, salaried individuals, and common people, heralding it as a positive and development-oriented plan for all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)