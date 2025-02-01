Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Boon for India's Middle Class and MSMEs

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and CII Telangana praised the Union Budget 2025-26 as progressive. The budget is expected to accelerate economic growth, reduce the tax burden on the middle class, enhance urban infrastructure investment, and support agriculture and MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:13 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A Boon for India's Middle Class and MSMEs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and CII Telangana have applauded the Union Budget 2025-26, labeling it as a forward-thinking initiative.

Sai D Prasad of CII Telangana emphasized that the budget is poised to propel India's economic growth by alleviating the middle-class tax burden and boosting consumption. It also targets increased investment in urban infrastructure.

Suresh Kumar Singhal from FTCCI pointed out that the budget is ultimately beneficial for industries, salaried individuals, and common people, heralding it as a positive and development-oriented plan for all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025