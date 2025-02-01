Railways on Track for Massive Revamp with Record Budget Allocation

Left Menu

The Indian government, under the leadership of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a significant budget allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the Railways in 2025-26. Key projects include the manufacture of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, station redevelopment, and achieving 100% rail electrification by March 31.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:01 IST
The Indian Railways is set for a major transformation following an unprecedented budget allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Announcing the Budget 2025-26 measures, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to revamp the country's railway infrastructure.

The ambitious plans include manufacturing 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat, and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, as well as improvements such as new rail lines, station redevelopment, and infrastructure enhancements like flyovers and under-passes. These projects, worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore, are slated for completion in four to five years.

Emphasizing safety and sustainability, Vaishnaw also projected a landmark achievement of 100% rail electrification and setting a target to carry 1.6 billion tonnes of cargo by the end of the fiscal year, positioning India as the second-largest cargo-carrying railway globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

