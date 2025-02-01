National Manufacturing Mission: Boosting India’s Industrial Growth
The Indian government has launched the National Manufacturing Mission to enhance the Make in India initiative. The mission aims to improve business conditions, support workforce development, boost MSME, integrate technology, and elevate product quality. It targets increased GDP manufacturing share and global supply chain integration.
The Indian government announced on Saturday the launch of the National Manufacturing Mission, aimed at bolstering the Make in India initiative. The mission will streamline business processes, prepare the workforce for emerging jobs, and enhance the MSME sector.
Unveiled during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, the mission will extend across small, medium, and large industries. Its objective is to provide policy support and establish a governance framework for central ministries and states, aligning India's manufacturing capabilities with global supply chains.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the mission's focus on sectors with cost disadvantages, ensuring they receive necessary support. With manufacturing comprising 16-17% of GDP, the government aims to elevate this through strategic advancements in technology and industrial productivity.
