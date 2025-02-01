Left Menu

Top 10 Iconic Indian Kurta Brands: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Discover the artistry and innovation of Indian kurta brands that are redefining ethnic wear. From Kalpraag's exquisite craftsmanship to Masaba Gupta's vibrant designs, explore the diversity and elegance each brand brings to the world of traditional attire with a modern twist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:25 IST
Top 10 Indian Kurta Brands. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kurta, an emblem of Indian elegance and heritage, continues to capture the essence of culture while transforming with contemporary fashion trends. Serving as a crucial component in every wardrobe, here are the top 10 kurta brands in India that stand out for their unique flair and craftsmanship.

Kalpraag exemplifies the evolution of ethnic wear with its blend of traditional and modern designs, earning a respected status among kurta enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Rohit Bal merges artistic luxury with detailed motifs, and Shantanu & Nikhil bring a futuristic vision with their structured silhouettes.

From Abhinav Mishra's pastel-hued creations with playful charm to Masaba Gupta's vibrant motifs appealing to younger audiences, each brand caters to those seeking either understated elegance or bold expressions. Investing in these brands ensures a harmonious blend of style, sophistication, and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

