Mystery Outbreak: Deadly Mold Strikes Sydney Hospital

Health authorities are probing a fungal outbreak at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, where two patients have died, and four are seriously ill. The infection is connected to Aspergillus, a mold commonly found in soil and damp environments.

Between October and December 2025, six transplant patients contracted infections linked to Aspergillus. Hospital officials suspect nearby construction may have released the mold, exacerbating its spread within the facility.

Experts warn that while Aspergillus poses little risk to healthy individuals, it can cause severe respiratory illness in immunocompromised patients. This outbreak has reignited discussions over hospital air quality in construction zones.

