FIFA Assesses Security for Mexico's World Cup Amid Concerns

FIFA is reviewing security and transport plans in Mexico for the upcoming World Cup, following violence linked to cartel activity. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that there is no risk for fans traveling to Mexico. FIFA emphasized traffic management in key cities to ensure fan mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA, the governing body of soccer worldwide, is re-evaluating its security and transport strategies in Mexico as the nation prepares for this year's World Cup. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured visitors of their safety, despite recent unrest following the death of notorious cartel leader 'El Mencho'.

Speaking with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Sheinbaum confirmed that World Cup events would proceed as planned. Infantino highlighted the need for improved traffic management in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, to ensure seamless movement for fans attending the matches.

This comes on the heels of World Aquatics canceling the Diving World Cup scheduled in Mexico. The World Cup will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

