Heist at Gunpoint: Shopkeeper Loses Rs 14 Lakh in Bold Delhi Robbery

Three unidentified men robbed a 22-year-old shopkeeper of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint and knifepoint in northwest Delhi's Model Town. The suspects used the pretext of updating Aadhaar details to enter the shop, with one pointing a pistol and another wielding a knife. A case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring daylight robbery, three unidentified men made off with Rs 14 lakh from a 22-year-old shopkeeper in northwest Delhi's bustling Model Town area. The young victim, named Kartik, recounted to the police how the men employed a ruse to gain entry to his shop.

The audacious trio approached Kartik under the guise of updating their mobile number in Aadhaar details, an excuse that allowed them access inside. Once inside, the situation escalated swiftly as one of the men bolted the shop door, another aimed a pistol at his head, and the third pressed a knife to his neck, demanding cash.

After the terrifying ordeal, the suspects fled with a bag containing the substantial cash amount. Law enforcement has initiated a case and is meticulously examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

