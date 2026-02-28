Armed Men Sabotage Ex-Minister's Property, Demand High Bribe

In a startling incident, armed men allegedly destroyed an under-construction boundary wall on the property of former Uttar Pradesh minister, Rangnath Mishra. The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh to allow the continuation of work, police officials reported on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by Mishra's son, Manmohan Mishra, the armed group arrived at the construction site, demolished the wall, and threatened laborers to cease operations. The incident occurred on February 26, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

An FIR has been filed at the Gopiganj police station against Bhagwati Singh, his two sons, and four unidentified individuals. Authorities are also assessing the security demands made by the Mishra family.

(With inputs from agencies.)