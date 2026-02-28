Armed Men Sabotage Ex-Minister's Property, Demand High Bribe

Left Menu

A group of armed men allegedly demolished the under-construction boundary wall on former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra's property and demanded Rs 5 lakh to continue the work. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident. The alleged demand for security by Mishra's family is being examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:08 IST
In a startling incident, armed men allegedly destroyed an under-construction boundary wall on the property of former Uttar Pradesh minister, Rangnath Mishra. The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh to allow the continuation of work, police officials reported on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by Mishra's son, Manmohan Mishra, the armed group arrived at the construction site, demolished the wall, and threatened laborers to cease operations. The incident occurred on February 26, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

An FIR has been filed at the Gopiganj police station against Bhagwati Singh, his two sons, and four unidentified individuals. Authorities are also assessing the security demands made by the Mishra family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

