Unprecedented Tax Relief for the Middle Class in Union Budget 2025-26

In a landmark announcement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Union Budget 2025-26, highlighting the raising of the income tax slab to Rs 12 lakh as 'unprecedented'. He emphasized that this budget underscores the pivotal role of the middle class, poor, and weaker sections in India's development.

Shinde remarked that the tax relief provided is unparalleled, assisting households in saving money and ensuring justice for all societal segments, moving towards the realization of the 'Viksit Bharat' dream. Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the eighth budget aims to chart a course towards a developed India.

The budget also promises prosperity for farmers with increased Kisan Credit limits and offers multiple initiatives for women and small businesses. Shinde noted the transformative potential of the Urban Challenge Fund and measures easing the business environment, set to benefit Maharashtra significantly through medical tourism and increased investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)