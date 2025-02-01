Tax Cuts Spur Significant Market Rally in Consumer Sectors

Income tax reductions introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have spurred notable buying in consumption-driven stocks, signaling renewed confidence in these market sectors.

Shares in Blue Star, Crompton Greaves, and Havells India soared as the Finance Minister's blueprint for reform was unveiled, aiming to rejuvenate a stalling economy amid global unease.

The proposed tax structure changes will reduce the tax burden for over 80% of taxpayers, stimulating consumption and subsequently driving gains across consumer durables, FMCG, and automobile stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)