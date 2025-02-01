Union Budget 2025: A Step Forward for Marketing and Economy

The Union Budget 2025, presented recently, has garnered mixed reactions from business leaders, especially concerning its impact on the marketing and advertising sectors. Notably, the budget presents new opportunities but also raises some concerns.

Bhavesh Talreja, CEO of Globale Media, highlighted how the budget's focus on increasing disposable income through revised tax structures may boost consumer spending. This change could lead to higher marketing investments by Indian brands, many of which maintain strong ties to the Gulf region.

The budget's emphasis on digital infrastructure development and 5G expansion is seen positively, potentially accelerating ad tech innovation. However, Talreja also pointed out the missed opportunity due to the absence of a reduction in GST for advertising services, which could impact SMEs and digital-first brands.

