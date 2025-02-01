Africa Energy Summit Highlights Role of Global Partnerships in Accelerating Universal Access to Electricity

The recently concluded Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania highlighted the critical role of both bilateral and multilateral partnerships in accelerating the drive towards universal electricity access in Africa. The summit, held under the theme “Role of International Partners in the Acceleration of Energy Transformation,” marked a significant milestone in the continent’s energy transformation journey, with a focus on Mission 300—the goal of connecting 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

The event took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and was co-organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank Group, African Union, and the Government of Tanzania. It served as a platform for international stakeholders to discuss joint efforts, financing mechanisms, and collaboration models that could fast-track energy access across the continent.

Key Panel Sessions and Discussions

Moderated by Andrew Herscowitz, CEO of the M300 Accelerator, and Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO of Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the opening-day panel sessions brought together representatives from multilateral development banks, donor countries, and senior government officials. Panelists delved into key themes such as co-financing opportunities, mobilizing the private sector, and leveraging blended finance and technical assistance to drive energy transformation.

Notable figures representing multilateral institutions included:

Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB);

Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank;

Mahmoud Khene, Regional Director of the OPEC Fund.

European partners were also well-represented, with senior officials including:

Senator Claudio Barbaro, Italy’s Vice Minister for the Environment and Energy Security;

Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær, Deputy Minister of International Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway;

Ms. Rachel Kyte, UK Special Representative for Climate;

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ);

Hans Stausboll, acting Director General for International Partnerships at the European Commission.

Current Energy Projects in Africa Several global institutions are already making significant strides in advancing energy solutions across Africa:

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is spearheading on-grid projects in Ivory Coast and Tanzania, while also working on off-grid solutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The AIIB has projects in Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda and is launching initiatives in Ethiopia, Kenya, Senegal, and Benin.

The Islamic Development Bank is involved in an extensive portfolio of 622 energy projects across Africa, aimed at enhancing both generation and access to power.

Moreover, the CIF, one of the world’s largest climate funds with $12 billion in existing capital, is actively supporting clean energy development, transmission, distribution, and storage in countries including Ghana, Mali, Tanzania, Liberia, Lesotho, and Kenya.

European Commitments and Cooperation Norway, the UK, Germany, Italy, and the European Union all underscored their ongoing energy projects in Africa. Germany’s Jochen Flasbarth noted, “We don’t feel like donors, we are partnering with the continent,” signaling a shift towards collaborative, long-term engagements rather than one-off aid initiatives.

In 2024, Norway, alongside Tanzania, IEA, and the AfDB, co-hosted a Clean Cooking Summit in Paris, highlighting the consequences of inadequate energy access. The Mattei Plan for Africa, led by Italy, is fostering partnerships with countries like Mozambique, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Zambia to explore electrification, digitization, and energy utility strengthening.

The “At-Least $5 Billion” Panel One of the most exciting moments of the summit came from the “At-Least $5 Billion” panel, named after the combined financial commitments made by key panelists.

AIIB’s Jin Liqun committed between $1-1.5 billion towards African energy projects.

Dr. Al Jasser of the Islamic Development Bank pledged $2.65 billion in direct financing and an additional $2 billion for business and trade insurance.

Mahmoud Khene from the OPEC Fund announced an initial pledge of $1 billion.

The UK, represented by Rachel Kyte, committed £8.5 million to the AfDB’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA).

Norway’s Bjørg Sandkjær confirmed a new pledge of NOK 300 million to the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP).

These substantial commitments are a reflection of the strong, ongoing momentum to drive the energy transformation in Africa.

Innovation and De-Risking Energy Projects

The summit also highlighted the importance of innovation and leveraging philanthropic capital to de-risk energy projects, making them more attractive to private investors. Panel discussions explored cutting-edge financing mechanisms, such as the CIF’s new Capital Markets initiative and its oversubscribed bond issuance. The M300 Accelerator also announced plans to launch “enabler grants” to help de-risk projects and stimulate private sector investments.

Moreover, efforts to build local capacity were underscored with the introduction of the M300 Fellowship Program, which will recruit talent to work in African government ministries to support energy reforms and mobilize funds for energy initiatives.

The Mission 300 initiative and the Africa Energy Summit represent critical steps towards achieving universal access to electricity for 300 million Africans by 2030. Through innovative partnerships, financial commitments, and a renewed focus on de-risking projects and attracting private sector investment, the international community is poised to drive sustainable energy transformation across the continent. The collaborative efforts outlined in Tanzania could be a game-changer for Africa’s energy landscape, ensuring that more Africans have access to the electricity they need to thrive.