Bulgarians Demand Reform: A Call for Fair Elections and Justice

Mass protests in Bulgaria's capital and major cities call for fair elections and judicial independence amid governmental upheaval and corruption. The demonstrations follow a contentious budget plan that led to the government's resignation. As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, an eighth election since 2021 is anticipated.

Updated: 19-12-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 03:33 IST
Bulgarians Demand Reform: A Call for Fair Elections and Justice
Tens of thousands filled the streets in Bulgaria's capital and major cities on Thursday, demanding fair elections and an independent judiciary to combat corruption effectively.

The protests followed the government's proposal for a budget with increased taxes and spending, which was quickly withdrawn. Facing mounting pressure, the government resigned, leaving the nation without a budget for next year or a regular government as it prepares to join the eurozone.

President Rumen Radev is anticipated to appoint a caretaker government and schedule another early election—the eighth since 2021—as citizens demand integrity in elections marred by manipulation, bribery, and falsified results.

