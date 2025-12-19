Bulgarians Demand Reform: A Call for Fair Elections and Justice

Tens of thousands filled the streets in Bulgaria's capital and major cities on Thursday, demanding fair elections and an independent judiciary to combat corruption effectively.

The protests followed the government's proposal for a budget with increased taxes and spending, which was quickly withdrawn. Facing mounting pressure, the government resigned, leaving the nation without a budget for next year or a regular government as it prepares to join the eurozone.

President Rumen Radev is anticipated to appoint a caretaker government and schedule another early election—the eighth since 2021—as citizens demand integrity in elections marred by manipulation, bribery, and falsified results.

(With inputs from agencies.)