India's Union Budget 2025-26: A Game-Changer for Startups

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been widely applauded by India's startup community, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a substantial Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme to bolster budding entrepreneurs across the nation.

Key players, including BharatPe Founder Shashvat Nakrani, have hailed the budget as a major victory, highlighting its tax benefits and regulatory reforms as crucial for emerging ventures. Meanwhile, the Startup Policy Forum lauded the inclusive steps taken to support women's entrepreneurship and innovation in AI education.

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha and other industry leaders agree that the budget's focus on MSMEs and digital entrepreneurship will not only empower local businesses but also provide consumers with greater purchasing power and product options.

(With inputs from agencies.)