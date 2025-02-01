Left Menu

India's Union Budget 2025-26: A Game-Changer for Startups

The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces significant measures to support India's startup ecosystem, including a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme. This budget aims to promote entrepreneurship, specifically among women, and bolster innovation through initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs and a Centre of Excellence for AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:11 IST
India's Union Budget 2025-26: A Game-Changer for Startups
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been widely applauded by India's startup community, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a substantial Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme to bolster budding entrepreneurs across the nation.

Key players, including BharatPe Founder Shashvat Nakrani, have hailed the budget as a major victory, highlighting its tax benefits and regulatory reforms as crucial for emerging ventures. Meanwhile, the Startup Policy Forum lauded the inclusive steps taken to support women's entrepreneurship and innovation in AI education.

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha and other industry leaders agree that the budget's focus on MSMEs and digital entrepreneurship will not only empower local businesses but also provide consumers with greater purchasing power and product options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025