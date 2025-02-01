Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Medevac Plane Crash in Philadelphia

A tragic accident unfolded as a medevac plane crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, leading to the deaths of seven individuals. Among the deceased were six Mexican nationals aboard the plane, along with a person on the ground, as confirmed by both Philadelphia's Mayor Cherelle Parker and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The crash site, where a car was hit, led to the fatality of the person inside, Mayor Parker revealed during a press conference. Additionally, there are 19 reported injuries connected to the incident. President Sheinbaum expressed her commitment to aiding the families of the Mexican victims through consular support.

The aircraft, operated by Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance and licensed in the U.S., was carrying four crew members, a pediatric patient, and her mother. The child, en route to Tijuana, was identified as the medical patient on board, as confirmed by Shai Gold of Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

