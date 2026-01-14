Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United's Course

In a bid to revive its faltering season, Manchester United has appointed Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season. The club, struggling since the retirement of legendary manager Alex Ferguson, hopes Carrick's familiarity with the team and past successes will bring stability.

Ruben Amorim was dismissed last week, and Carrick, a former England midfielder with a storied career at United, was chosen over former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. During his time as interim manager in 2021, Carrick remained unbeaten in three matches. United hopes he can replicate this success.

With 17 games remaining in the season, Carrick's immediate focus will be securing Champions League qualification. His tenure will be marked by challenging fixtures against top-tier teams like Manchester City and Arsenal. Carrick expressed confidence in the team's ability and aims to earn the trust of fans and club officials alike.