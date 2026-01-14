Remembering Claudette Colvin: A Forgotten Pioneer of Civil Rights

Claudette Colvin, an unsung hero of the civil rights movement, passed away at the age of 86. When she was just 15, Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white woman, a bold declaration against racial segregation that predated Rosa Parks' similar action by nine months.

Though overshadowed in her lifetime, Colvin's defiance in 1955 became a catalyst for the landmark legal battle that deemed racial segregation in U.S. public transport unconstitutional. Her courageous stance provided the moral backing for Browder v. Gayle, the pivotal lawsuit that dismantled segregation policies in Montgomery, Alabama.

While her contributions remained largely unrecognized for years, Colvin's legacy is being revisited. Known for inspiring her contemporaries like Parks, Colvin has finally received the recognition she long deserved, including the expungement of her juvenile arrest record in recent years.

