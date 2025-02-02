Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Key Trading Partners

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday. The decision triggers a national emergency declaration, attributed to the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl across the U.S. border. Most goods from Canada will face a 25% tariff, with energy products exceptions fixed at 10%.

Meanwhile, all Mexican imports will incur a 25% tariff, and Chinese goods will receive an additional 10% on top of existing duties. Enacted tariffs are set to commence on February 4 and exclude shipments already underway by February 1, leaving industry leaders on high alert.

Canadian leaders have responded sharply, with Ontario's premier asserting the necessity for a strong retaliatory response amidst potential escalation. These broad tariffs will remain until President Trump concludes that effective resolution steps have been realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)