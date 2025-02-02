Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Key Trading Partners
President Donald Trump has implemented new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, citing a national emergency regarding undocumented immigrants and fentanyl. The tariffs include 25% on Canadian and Mexican goods and increased duties on Chinese products. The measures will stay until the crisis is resolved.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday. The decision triggers a national emergency declaration, attributed to the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl across the U.S. border. Most goods from Canada will face a 25% tariff, with energy products exceptions fixed at 10%.
Meanwhile, all Mexican imports will incur a 25% tariff, and Chinese goods will receive an additional 10% on top of existing duties. Enacted tariffs are set to commence on February 4 and exclude shipments already underway by February 1, leaving industry leaders on high alert.
Canadian leaders have responded sharply, with Ontario's premier asserting the necessity for a strong retaliatory response amidst potential escalation. These broad tariffs will remain until President Trump concludes that effective resolution steps have been realized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- Mexico
- Canada
- China
- imports
- national emergency
- undocumented immigrants
- fentanyl
- trade
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone
Navigating India-China Relations: Jaishankar Highlights Strategies for Balance
Philippines and China Clash Over Maritime Dispute
China Extends Currency Swap Deal with Sri Lanka
Navigating the Milestones: ASEAN, China, and the South China Sea Code