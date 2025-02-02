Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragedy struck near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet, resulting in 67 fatalities, including Captain Rebecca Lobach.

Lobach, an aviation officer since 2019, was revealed as a victim after her family consented to the release of her name.

Occupying key roles like advocating for sexual assault victims, Lobach's untimely demise has sparked investigations centered around flight data to comprehend this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)