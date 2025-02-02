Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Captain Rebecca Lobach of the U.S. Army was one of 67 people who died when a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet. Lobach, a dedicated advocate for sexual assault victims, was identified after family consent. Investigations focus on flight data to decipher the crash causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 06:21 IST
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington
soldier

Tragedy struck near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet, resulting in 67 fatalities, including Captain Rebecca Lobach.

Lobach, an aviation officer since 2019, was revealed as a victim after her family consented to the release of her name.

Occupying key roles like advocating for sexual assault victims, Lobach's untimely demise has sparked investigations centered around flight data to comprehend this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025