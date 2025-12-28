Power Restored to Kyiv: Resilience Amid Russian Attacks

Ukraine's leading private energy provider announced on Sunday the restoration of power to nearly 750,000 households in Kyiv, following a Russian air attack that caused emergency outages the previous day. This attack, involving both missiles and drones, resulted in two fatalities and over a million homes losing power in and around the capital.

In its statement, DTEK revealed that consumers on Kyiv's right bank have returned to scheduled power cuts, although the left bank continues to face more challenging conditions with ongoing emergency outages. This development comes as Russia ramps up its extensive assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure while advancing its battlefield operations.

These intensified strikes occur against the backdrop of a U.S.-led initiative to negotiate peace in the nearly four-year-long conflict. The ongoing hostilities underscore the fragile nature of Ukraine's energy resilience as it confronts sustained aggression.