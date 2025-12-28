Left Menu

Power Restored to Kyiv: Resilience Amid Russian Attacks

Ukraine's leading energy provider restored power to 750,000 households in Kyiv, following a Russian missile and drone attack. Although power has been restored on Kyiv's right bank, the left bank still experiences emergency outages. Russia intensifies attacks amidst ongoing peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's leading private energy provider announced on Sunday the restoration of power to nearly 750,000 households in Kyiv, following a Russian air attack that caused emergency outages the previous day. This attack, involving both missiles and drones, resulted in two fatalities and over a million homes losing power in and around the capital.

In its statement, DTEK revealed that consumers on Kyiv's right bank have returned to scheduled power cuts, although the left bank continues to face more challenging conditions with ongoing emergency outages. This development comes as Russia ramps up its extensive assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure while advancing its battlefield operations.

These intensified strikes occur against the backdrop of a U.S.-led initiative to negotiate peace in the nearly four-year-long conflict. The ongoing hostilities underscore the fragile nature of Ukraine's energy resilience as it confronts sustained aggression.

