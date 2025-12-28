Comanche Triumphs Again: A Turbulent Sydney to Hobart Journey
Comanche clinched the line honours in the Sydney to Hobart race, overcoming fierce competition from supermaxis LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100. Despite challenging conditions, Comanche sustained its legacy, marking its fifth victory under various sponsors. The annual race, spanning 630 nautical miles, remains a testament to the sailors' skill and resilience.
Master Lock Comanche emerged victorious in the Sydney to Hobart race, outpacing its closest rivals, LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100. Overcoming damage in the previous year, Comanche completed the journey in two days, five hours, and three minutes.
Matt Allen, co-owner of Comanche, highlighted their strategic success along the coastline. Despite a diminished lead, a favorable breeze allowed Comanche to regain its advantage. This achievement marks their fifth victory in the iconic race.
The 630-nautical mile race remains fraught with challenges, evidenced by several retirements. Last year's tragic loss of two sailors underscored the race's inherent dangers. LawConnect managed a second-place finish after overcoming a broken sail early in the competition.
