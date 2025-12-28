Guinea's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Turning Point Amid Challenges

Guinea's citizens are casting their votes in a crucial presidential election, the first since the 2021 coup led by Gen Mamadi Doumbouya. Analysts suggest the voting outcome may favor Doumbouya, given the significantly weakened opposition.

Despite holding vast mineral wealth, Guinea struggles with widespread poverty, affecting over half of its 15 million people. The election is seen as a potential turning point for economic improvement and better governance.

Recent years have seen a surge in coups across Africa. In Guinea, over 50 political parties were dissolved last year, critics are silenced, and media censorship has grown. The results of the vote, expected within 48 hours, could mark a new chapter for the country's democratic processes.