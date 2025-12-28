Left Menu

Guinea's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Turning Point Amid Challenges

Guineans are heading to the polls to elect a new president in the first election since the 2021 coup. With a weakened opposition, junta leader Gen Mamadi Doumbouya is favored to win. Despite rich resources, many Guineans face poverty. The election marks a crucial transition amidst regional political upheavals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:15 IST
Guinea's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Turning Point Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Guinea's citizens are casting their votes in a crucial presidential election, the first since the 2021 coup led by Gen Mamadi Doumbouya. Analysts suggest the voting outcome may favor Doumbouya, given the significantly weakened opposition.

Despite holding vast mineral wealth, Guinea struggles with widespread poverty, affecting over half of its 15 million people. The election is seen as a potential turning point for economic improvement and better governance.

Recent years have seen a surge in coups across Africa. In Guinea, over 50 political parties were dissolved last year, critics are silenced, and media censorship has grown. The results of the vote, expected within 48 hours, could mark a new chapter for the country's democratic processes.

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025