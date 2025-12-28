Guinea's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Turning Point Amid Challenges
Guineans are heading to the polls to elect a new president in the first election since the 2021 coup. With a weakened opposition, junta leader Gen Mamadi Doumbouya is favored to win. Despite rich resources, many Guineans face poverty. The election marks a crucial transition amidst regional political upheavals.
Guinea's citizens are casting their votes in a crucial presidential election, the first since the 2021 coup led by Gen Mamadi Doumbouya. Analysts suggest the voting outcome may favor Doumbouya, given the significantly weakened opposition.
Despite holding vast mineral wealth, Guinea struggles with widespread poverty, affecting over half of its 15 million people. The election is seen as a potential turning point for economic improvement and better governance.
Recent years have seen a surge in coups across Africa. In Guinea, over 50 political parties were dissolved last year, critics are silenced, and media censorship has grown. The results of the vote, expected within 48 hours, could mark a new chapter for the country's democratic processes.
