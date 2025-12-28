Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Cabinet Appointment: A Budgetary Revamp

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung appoints Lee Hye-hoon, a conservative politician, as budget minister. Lee supports the president's goals of economic growth and social welfare improvement. President Lee is working on overhauling ministries, aiming to reduce their power, especially the finance ministry's budget planning role.

Updated: 28-12-2025 14:07 IST
  • South Korea

In a significant move, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Lee Hye-hoon, known for her conservative stance, as the new budget minister. The announcement, made during a Sunday briefing by the presidential office spokesperson, marks a step forward in aligning economic growth with social welfare.

Lee Hye-hoon, previously affiliated with the opposition United Future Party, expressed her commitment to President Lee's vision, which seeks a balance between fiscal growth and societal well-being. This strategic alignment underscores a broader governmental approach amid rising expectations for policy shifts.

President Lee's administration is focused on revamping ministries, notably reducing the power of the finance ministry over budget planning. Experts highlight potential concerns over escalating national debt, indicating the challenges in reshaping fiscal policies under a liberal leadership.

