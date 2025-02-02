U.S. Pilot Messaging Outage Sparks Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) system faced a temporary outage, potentially causing flight delays on Sunday, as announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Although a backup system minimizes current impacts, stakeholders are continually updated through scheduled notices.

Passengers are encouraged to verify flight statuses amid potential delays following the outage. The 2023 U.S. NOTAM breakdown led to massive disruptions, affecting over 11,000 flights. Recent aviation tragedies, including Wednesday's fatal passenger jet collision, have further spotlighted air safety issues.

While some airlines report minimal impacts, the FAA continues to investigate the outage's cause. The aviation sector is on alert after recent aerospace incidents have shaken confidence in the system's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)