Texmaco Rail's Profit Doubles with Surge in Freight Car Deliveries

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 76 crore in Q3, driven by increased freight car deliveries. Revenue surged 47.9%, and EBITDA grew significantly. The company delivered 2,714 freight cars, marking a 54.6% increase from the previous year.

Updated: 02-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:18 IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has reported an impressive financial performance for the December quarter, with its consolidated profit after tax more than doubling to Rs 76 crore, boosted by a sharp increase in freight car deliveries.

According to a company statement, Texmaco's revenue from operations rose by 47.9% to Rs 1,326 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's EBITDA also showed substantial growth, reaching Rs 139 crore, up from Rs 91 crore in the previous fiscal period.

Despite facing a challenging market environment, Texmaco's Executive Director and Vice Chairman, Indrajit Mookerjee, emphasized the company's strong Q3 performance, underpinned by operational stability and efficient execution. Texmaco delivered 2,714 freight cars during the quarter, a significant year-to-year increase, illustrating its robust manufacturing capabilities.

