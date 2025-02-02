Fog Causes Chaos at Kolkata Airport: Flight Delays Reach New Heights

Dense fog blanketed Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday, leading to a series of flight delays. A total of 13 flights saw their schedules disrupted due to compromised visibility, according to senior officials.

Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Airport Director, disclosed that the arrival of two flights and the departure of eleven others were hindered by the foggy conditions. Low visibility procedures were swiftly activated to stave off potential safety hazards.

The airport experienced three consecutive days of disruptions from January 23 to January 25, with 72 flights on January 23, 34 on January 24, and 53 on January 25 affected, causing significant inconvenience for airlines and passengers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)