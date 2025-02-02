Left Menu

Fog Causes Chaos at Kolkata Airport: Flight Delays Reach New Heights

Poor visibility due to fog at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport caused delays in the arrival and departure of 13 flights. Low visibility procedures were implemented to ensure safety, disrupting flight operations for three days. This has affected numerous flights and inconvenienced passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST
Dense fog blanketed Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday, leading to a series of flight delays. A total of 13 flights saw their schedules disrupted due to compromised visibility, according to senior officials.

Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Airport Director, disclosed that the arrival of two flights and the departure of eleven others were hindered by the foggy conditions. Low visibility procedures were swiftly activated to stave off potential safety hazards.

The airport experienced three consecutive days of disruptions from January 23 to January 25, with 72 flights on January 23, 34 on January 24, and 53 on January 25 affected, causing significant inconvenience for airlines and passengers alike.

