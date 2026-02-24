Left Menu

AMD and Meta Forge Powerful Partnership for GPU Deployment

AMD and Meta have announced an expanded strategic partnership to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs. This multi-year agreement includes a performance-based warrant for Meta to acquire up to 160 million shares of AMD. The first gigawatt deployment is expected by the second half of 2026, promising substantial revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:49 IST
Tech giants AMD and Meta have revealed a significant expansion in their strategic partnership, focusing on deploying an impressive 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs. This alliance's scope extends over multiple years and generations, highlighting their commitment to technological advancement and robust collaboration.

A key element of this partnership is a performance-based warrant issued to Meta, enabling them to acquire up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock. This move underscores the confidence between the two companies in achieving shared technological and revenue milestones.

The first gigawatt of GPU deployment is slated for the latter half of 2026. Both companies anticipate substantial revenue growth and an increase in non-GAAP earnings per share, signaling a promising future for this pioneering collaboration.

