Left Menu

India's Forward-Looking Budget Offers Middle-Class Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget as the most middle-class-friendly in India's history. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed this sentiment, describing it as 'by the people, for the people.' International observers have noted India's remarkable economic transformation, aligning with the budget's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:58 IST
India's Forward-Looking Budget Offers Middle-Class Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the final days leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget as a boon for the nation's middle class, calling it the most favorable in India's history. This sentiment highlights the government's focus on fostering economic growth and providing relief to households across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed Modi's views, terming the budget 'by the people, for the people,' a nod to India's democratic spirit. She credited the Prime Minister with championing tax reductions for the middle class, although she admitted that convincing bureaucratic institutions required considerable effort.

International voices have also acknowledged India's economic progress. UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang lauded the country's 'remarkable transformation' over the last ten years, emphasizing that digital and technological advancements have played a crucial role in this economic journey. An American business advocacy organization praised the Union Budget 2025 as a strong blueprint for sustaining Indian economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025