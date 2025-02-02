India's Forward-Looking Budget Offers Middle-Class Relief

In the final days leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Union Budget as a boon for the nation's middle class, calling it the most favorable in India's history. This sentiment highlights the government's focus on fostering economic growth and providing relief to households across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed Modi's views, terming the budget 'by the people, for the people,' a nod to India's democratic spirit. She credited the Prime Minister with championing tax reductions for the middle class, although she admitted that convincing bureaucratic institutions required considerable effort.

International voices have also acknowledged India's economic progress. UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang lauded the country's 'remarkable transformation' over the last ten years, emphasizing that digital and technological advancements have played a crucial role in this economic journey. An American business advocacy organization praised the Union Budget 2025 as a strong blueprint for sustaining Indian economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)