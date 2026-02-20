AI and Tax Cuts: Navigating Through a Slower Economic Growth
U.S. economic growth decreased due to the government shutdown and reduced consumer spending, reaching a 1.4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter. While AI investments and tax cuts are expected to boost activity, a widening trade deficit and a K-shaped recovery highlight challenges, including an affordability crisis amid high inflation.
The United States experienced slower than anticipated economic growth in the fourth quarter, mainly due to last year's government shutdown and a slowdown in consumer spending. The Commerce Department's data shows a 1.4% rise in GDP, short of the 3.0% forecasted by economists.
Despite these setbacks, investments in artificial intelligence and recent tax cuts are expected to drive economic activity in the coming year. However, a widening trade deficit and lower job creation signal challenges in maintaining robust growth.
A report detailed a K-shaped recovery favoring higher-income households while lower-income consumers face difficulties amid persistent inflation and inadequate wage growth. The implications of these economic conditions are pronounced, with only modest job additions outside pandemic years since 2009.
(With inputs from agencies.)
