Tragic Blaze at Biscuit Factory Claims Life in Madhya Pradesh

A disastrous fire broke out at a biscuit factory in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, early on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one worker, officials reported.

The blaze, suspected to have been sparked by a short circuit at around 5:30 AM, occurred in the Krackjack biscuits unit of Vikram Arya Food Products. The factory is located in the Malanpur industrial area, roughly 60 km from Bhind.

Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain noted that around 80 workers were on the night shift when the fire began. Despite a swift response with 11 fire tenders, including one from the Indian Air Force, the inferno was only contained by 2 PM. Jain also indicated that oil used in biscuits might have exacerbated the spread, causing extensive damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)