India's Ambitious Tax Reforms Target Global Competitiveness

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has lauded India's 2025-26 Union Budget for its progressive outlook while advocating for deeper systemic reforms in taxation and regulatory protocols to boost India's global market competitiveness.

President of the USIBC, Ambassador Atul Keshap, highlighted the importance of such reforms in fostering stronger economic ties between India and the United States. Despite steady foreign direct investment, India's complex regulatory landscape remains a challenge that calls for an ambitious overhaul, Keshap noted.

Keshap also commended the government's initiatives, including a Nuclear Energy Mission and manufacturing sector focus, while urging the acceleration of regulatory reforms to ensure enduring success and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)