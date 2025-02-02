Left Menu

India's Ambitious Tax Reforms Target Global Competitiveness

The US-India Business Council has praised India’s 2025-26 Union Budget for its forward-looking approach but emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in taxation and regulatory frameworks. To strengthen US-India economic ties, systemic changes are vital to enhance India’s competitiveness and attract further investments, according to USIBC President Atul Keshap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has lauded India's 2025-26 Union Budget for its progressive outlook while advocating for deeper systemic reforms in taxation and regulatory protocols to boost India's global market competitiveness.

President of the USIBC, Ambassador Atul Keshap, highlighted the importance of such reforms in fostering stronger economic ties between India and the United States. Despite steady foreign direct investment, India's complex regulatory landscape remains a challenge that calls for an ambitious overhaul, Keshap noted.

Keshap also commended the government's initiatives, including a Nuclear Energy Mission and manufacturing sector focus, while urging the acceleration of regulatory reforms to ensure enduring success and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

