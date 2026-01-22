Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigation
A case has been registered by the Thrissur Cyber Police over allegations made on social media that CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar will join Congress. Following a complaint by Kumar, an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the claim, uploaded from a Facebook account under the name Suja George.
- Country:
- India
The Thrissur Cyber Police have registered a case concerning a social media post alleging CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar's switch to Congress. This investigation follows a complaint filed by Kumar himself.
The controversial Facebook posts, which appeared on January 15, suggested that the former minister was poised to join the Congress party. After learning of these claims, Kumar sought legal intervention, prompting the State Police Chief to instruct the Thrissur Cyber Police to probe the matter.
According to the First Information Report, the posts originated from a Facebook account managed by an individual named Suja George. Police authorities have initiated efforts to trace the account holder and determine the source of the misleading posts. This case follows a similar one involving Congress leader Shanimol Usman alleged to join CPI(M).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Orders Redraw of NYC's Sole GOP Congressional District
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies
Vietnam Communist Party's Smooth Sailing: A Shortened Congress
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress: Facing Corruption with Warrior Spirit
AI Chip Export Bill Sparks Controversy and Campaigning in Congress