Court Convicts Owner and Contractor: Justice for Construction Tragedy

A local court has sentenced a house owner and a contractor to 10 years in prison for culpable homicide and negligence following a fatal construction accident that claimed two lives. The convicts were fined, while the accident involving a house collapse injured 17 others earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:25 IST
A house owner and a contractor have been sentenced by a local court to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment each. This verdict comes in response to their roles in a tragic construction accident that resulted in the deaths of two laborers and injuries to 17 others last year.

Judge Rekha Singh of the Additional District and Sessions Court found Mursalim, the house owner, and Ajay Singh, the contractor, guilty under Sections 308 and 288 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. These charges pertain to an attempt to commit culpable homicide and negligence in construction work, as reported by government counsel Kamal Kumar.

The court also levied a fine of Rs 36,000 on each convict. The prosecution detailed how the victims perished when a house collapsed during construction on April 4, 2024, in Talda village. A police case was filed against the duo for alleged negligence, reflecting the somber outcomes of unsafe work practices.

