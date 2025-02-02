Left Menu

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

At least 112 people died in road accidents in Mizoram in 2024. The state reported 124 accidents, while the past five years witnessed 423 incidents with 355 fatalities. The Mizoram government launched the 'Road Safety Month' campaign to address these concerns as vehicle registrations near 400,000.

In Mizoram, at least 112 individuals lost their lives in road accidents during 2024, according to a senior official's announcement on Sunday. The Transport Secretary, Zosangliana, reported that 124 road accidents were documented throughout the state in the same period.

Reflecting on recent years, Zosangliana highlighted that between 2019 and 2023, Mizoram witnessed a total of 423 road mishaps, resulting in the tragic loss of 355 lives. These statistics underscore an ongoing crisis on the state's roads.

In response, the Mizoram government initiated the 'Road Safety Month' campaign on Saturday. As part of this effort, awareness and safety measures are being emphasized, with the state's transport department currently overseeing close to 400,000 registered vehicles.

